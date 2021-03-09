Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.71

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 2162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

