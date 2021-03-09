Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 99,006 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

AKAM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.98. 22,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.