Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. 113,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 296,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

