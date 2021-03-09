Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Up 9.1%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.73. 1,079,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 960,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,235,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,883.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,183. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.