Akropolis (AKRO) Market Cap Reaches $110.02 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $110.02 million and $25.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

