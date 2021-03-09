Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $39,522.50 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALG traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.67. 1,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $163.15.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.