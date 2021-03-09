Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.81 and last traded at $87.88. 245,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 427,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

