Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $759.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.20 million and the lowest is $714.42 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 252,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,824,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

