Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Sells $136,000.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,550. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.