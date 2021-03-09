Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 518,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Albemarle worth $43,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.