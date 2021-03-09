Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,255 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Albemarle worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 19.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

