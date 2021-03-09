Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

