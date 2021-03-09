Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.74. 197,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 185,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

