Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches Market Cap of $229,673.27

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 1,578.2% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $229,673.27 and $2,000.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00515616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00069431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00058633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00075682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00077287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00515128 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

