Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00250118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00093941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00056193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

