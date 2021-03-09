Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 5.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.94. 7,544,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,866,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.
About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.
See Also: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.