Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 5.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.94. 7,544,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,866,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 368,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

