Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 9%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price was up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 434,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,338,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

