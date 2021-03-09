Alejandro Reyes Sells 2,440 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $15,201.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,791.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alejandro Reyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 1,173,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,278. The firm has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

HMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 615,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

