Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.12

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 9296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.