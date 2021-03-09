Alexander R. Bradley Sells 3,173 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FSLR stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.