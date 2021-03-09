Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 147,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,061 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 139,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $195.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

