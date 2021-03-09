Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 2,996 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $307.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

