Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 44,430 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,823.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

