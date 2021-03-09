Alexandria Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,857,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

