Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 131,630 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

