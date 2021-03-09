Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in NIKE by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

