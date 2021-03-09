Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

