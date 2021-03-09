Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $214.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

