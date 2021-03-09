Alexandria Capital LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Sangamo Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

