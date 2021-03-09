Alexandria Capital LLC Has $15.82 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

