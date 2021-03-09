Alexandria Capital LLC Has $16.68 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

