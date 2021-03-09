Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 212.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,980,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

