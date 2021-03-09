Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock worth $45,528,294. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $334.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.98 and its 200 day moving average is $302.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

