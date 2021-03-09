Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock worth $44,133,463. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $310.00 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.20 and its 200-day moving average is $299.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

