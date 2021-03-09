Alexandria Capital LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,910 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.60 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

