Alexandria Capital LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $72.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

