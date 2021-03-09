Alexandria Capital LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Inphi worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $104,633,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $150.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

