Alexandria Capital LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

PNC stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

