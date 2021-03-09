Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,085,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $396.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.16 and a 200 day moving average of $372.97. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

