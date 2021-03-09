Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

