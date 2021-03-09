Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.25 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

