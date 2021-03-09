Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

VV opened at $179.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

