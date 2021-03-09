Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24. The company has a market cap of $757.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

