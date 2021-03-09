Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

