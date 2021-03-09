Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 227 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix stock opened at $514.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.48 and a 200-day moving average of $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

