Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $198,459,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

