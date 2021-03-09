Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

