Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.