Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,103.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,985.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

