Algorand Price Up 9.9% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $412.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,273,155,732 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

